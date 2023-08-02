Weekly Sessions With Photographers Happen at Venice Beach Boardwalk

Professional Photographers Guide Participants With Tips on Posing and Lighting
This portrait session offers an opportunity to collaborate with professional photographers who guide participants with tips on posing, lighting and capturing authentic expressions.
The session will commence at the Venice Beach boardwalk and/or Abbot Kinney, providing opportunities to strike poses against the backdrop of street art, street performers and ocean views.
Event Details:
- Date: Every Sunday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekly
- Location: Venice Beach Boardwalk
- Meeting Point: Menotti’s Coffee Shop on Windward Circle
- Duration: Approximately 1 hour
- Photos: Each guest will receive 10 High Resolution Edited Photos
For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1-hour-photo-walk-on-venice-beach-tickets-650372390327?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=711b1800312b11eeb45af6f0a56e1c41&_gl=1*1aygsja*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw_aemBhBLEiwAT98FMu-wYbBuDvdFYrQunGNPYOxhU73WqSBWCf2rMQBdRkhRb6O24u4GwBoCdmcQAvD_BwE.