Weekly Sessions With Photographers Happen at Venice Beach Boardwalk

Professional Photographers Guide Participants With Tips on Posing and Lighting

This portrait session offers an opportunity to collaborate with professional photographers who guide participants with tips on posing, lighting and capturing authentic expressions.

The session will commence at the Venice Beach boardwalk and/or Abbot Kinney, providing opportunities to strike poses against the backdrop of street art, street performers and ocean views.

Event Details:

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekly

Location: Venice Beach Boardwalk

Meeting Point: Menotti’s Coffee Shop on Windward Circle

Duration: Approximately 1 hour

Photos: Each guest will receive 10 High Resolution Edited Photos

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1-hour-photo-walk-on-venice-beach-tickets-650372390327?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=711b1800312b11eeb45af6f0a56e1c41&_gl=1*1aygsja*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw_aemBhBLEiwAT98FMu-wYbBuDvdFYrQunGNPYOxhU73WqSBWCf2rMQBdRkhRb6O24u4GwBoCdmcQAvD_BwE.