THIS WEEKEND: “They Will Skate Again” at Venice Skate Park

Volunteers and Skaters Are Still Needed for This Saturday’s Event

Life Rolls On, the organization founded by three-time world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, will host its “They Will Skate Again” event on Saturday, July 27, at Venice Skate Park. The event aims to provide adaptive athletes with an opportunity to experience the joy of skateboarding.

Life Rolls On is renowned for its epic surf, skate, and fish events tailored for adaptive athletes. The nonprofit, which began its journey on September 11, 2001, and achieved 501c3 status in 2002, has since touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of individuals living with various disabilities. The organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities by promoting adaptive sports, which can inspire limitless possibilities beyond any disability.

Volunteers and skaters are still needed for this Saturday’s event. Those interested in participating or volunteering can register at liferollson.org/venice.



For more information or to secure a spot, visit liferollson.org/venice.