Bike and Skate Event to Celebrate Safety Improvements Along Venice Boulevard

Attendees Will Find Music, Street Games and Other Activities

On Sunday, July 23, individuals are invited to a recreational event that celebrates the new protected bike lanes and safety enhancements on Venice Boulevard. This occasion will encompass a variety of guided group bike rides and walks along Venice Boulevard, stretching between National and Sepulveda, along with routes traversing the neighboring communities. The aim is to showcase the recent transportation safety improvements in the area.

While the street will remain accessible to cars, participants are encouraged to explore the surroundings responsibly. It is permissible to engage in activities such as jogging, running, walking, skateboarding, spectating, and simply enjoying the afternoon along the sidewalks at their own pace.

At the Hub located at Venice and Bagley, attendees will find an atmosphere complete with music, street games, and various other activities to enhance the overall experience. For more information, go to https://www.ciclavia.org/venice_blvd_event.