June 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Neighborhood Council

Venice Lifeguard Tower Could Be Designated as Historic Monument

Signatures of More Than 1,480 People Asked To Save the Structure

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council could soon request that the City of Los Angeles designate the Venice Lifeguard Tower, located at 2300 Ocean Front Walk, as an Historic Cultural Monument.

In July of last year, the Los Angeles Conservancy requested the California Coastal Commission to rescind a waiver it issued to demolish the tower, according to a council agenda item. Signatures of more than 1,480 people, and with unanimous support from the Venice Neighborhood Council, asked to save the structure or repurpose the tower portion as a community asset.

“Repurposing the Lifeguard Tower as a community asset would create an exceptional cultural enrichment, environmental and educational venue for the entire community, including residents and visitors of all ages and cultural heritages.” the agenda item stated. “The Tower provides an outstanding, and unmatched, expansive view of Santa Monica Bay.”

Built in 1968, the three-story building is owned by the City, within Council District 11 and leased to the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors for use by Los Angeles Lifeguards. It is identified as historic by the Office of Historic Resources, Los Angeles Office of Planning with “QQQ designation.”

The motion to approve the request from the council was postponed until its next meeting to a rule in regard to an “outdated” committee that previously supported the motion.

upbeat news
