Gimme Gimme Disco is a dance party featuring ABBA hits and more.

This event will take place Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. at The Venice West, California. Secure tickets priced between $87 to $161. The event will take place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. at 1717 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA. For more information or to grab tickets, go to https://allevents.in/venice/gimme-gimme-disco/230007454198745.