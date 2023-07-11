Games, Food and Networking Coming to Venice Beach Event

Attendees Are Encouraged to Bring Their Own Chairs and Sunscreen

By Zach Armstrong

Jay Music Entertainment is presenting “Catch The Waves” Beach Day at Venice Beach by the basketball courts July 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature food, drinks, games and networking. Choices are beef burgers or Turkey hot dogs. Non-alcoholic drinks are available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, sunscreen, towels and anything else.

For tickets or more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catch-the-waves-beach-day-tickets-672212364277.