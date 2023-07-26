Comedy Show Examines a Journey to Self-Acceptance

The Narrative Combines Humor, Empowerment, and Poignancy

“Pretty Beast”, coming Aug. 5 at the Fanatic Salon located at 3815 Sawtelle Blvd, is an empowering narrative that combines humor, empowerment, and poignant moments.

Kazu, raised in Japan by a schizophrenic mother and a distant, alcoholic father, utilizes humor as a survival mechanism to combat gender and sexist stereotypes. In this performance, Kazu reflects on her personal journey towards self-acceptance while exploring the transformative power of laughter in healing existential pain.

The show is written and performed by Kazu Kusano and directed by Jane Morris. It is an hour long. For more information, go to https://kazukusano.com/pretty-beast/.