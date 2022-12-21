December 21, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans the support they need most.
.
Video sponsored by SMC.

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
REI to Open Store in Marina del Rey

December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...
Venice Community Leader Joëlle Dumas Passes Away

December 20, 2022

December 20, 2022

Beloved pillar of Venice community passes away at 73 By Dolores Quintana Joëlle Dumas, a beloved pillar of the community...
Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level Since 2002

December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease

December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Rendering: LaTerra Development.
210-Unit Development Planned for Del Rey

December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX

December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022

Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling  what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000 By Sam Catanzaro A...
LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Homelessness Is Linked to Increased Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows

December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank 'Million Meals Match' Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st.

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Willie Mae’s Officially Opens in Venice

December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining By Dolores Quintana Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened...

Photo: santamonicapubcrawl.com
Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this...

