The Venice Art Crawl Comes to Washington Square by the Beach!

Local Artists greet onlookers and locals on a delightful Thursday evening here in Dogtown.

By Nick Antonicello

It was an evening of eclectic photography, paintings and design as the Venice Art Crawl was in-the-house along Washington Square Thursday evening that saw local retailers such as the Cow’s End, Venice Soleil and Mercedes Grille offer themselves as venues and points of interest to host this month’s special evening of area talent and their artistic expressions and statements of popular culture.

Artist Jocelyn Harris setup shop where many of her abstracts and summertime style painting drew the interest of locals and tourists alike strolling to and from the beach and pier.

Karen La Cava, a local Realtor, who is a realist, SoCal Venetian, artist & connoisseur, vegan foodie, and lover of all animals showcased her collection of numerous images of photos she snapped while in the jungles of Africa. Beautifully framed, these images of the wildlife of the African continent were spectacular.

La Cava’s art was tastefully displayed overlooking the beach on the second floor balcony of spa Venice Soleil just steps from the ocean on Pacific.

Sandra Zebi of Zebi Designs also displayed functional ceramic items and custom designated tile that was warmly embraced by those in attendance.

Bringing local artists and their art to the community in this fashion brings Venice together at least for an evening of fun and interest in supporting the Venice Arts community.

The Venice Art Crawl is sponsored by the Venice Chamber of Commerce and is a popular event with local residents as well as though with an eye for art. For more information about this event, visit “the crawl” online at www.veniceartcrawl.com

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year local who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com