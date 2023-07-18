Venice Shorts: Manley’s Barber Shop, a Local Landmark Since 1959!

The Manley Tradition of Cutting Hair and Making Customers “Looking Good.”

By Nick Antonicello

I’ve been getting my hair cut or what’s left of it by Venice Barber Bob Manley for over a decade.

His shop and hair care center is an institution located at 832 Lincoln Blvd on the same side of the street just north of RALPHS.

For if men or kids in Venice have one thing in common, it is getting their hair cut and trimmed at one of the longest running businesses here in Dog Town.

The shop was purchased by Bob’s Dad in 1959 and the Manley family moved to Venice from Sioux City, Iowa two years earlier in 1957.

Bob graduated from Venice High School in 1963 and in his senior year he followed in his father’s footsteps and received his barber’s license.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Bob took over the business in 1967 when his Dad suffered a heart attack.

This longtime business and homeowner has been married to his wife Margaret for 53 years and they two daughters Coco and Evette, and a granddaughter Xev.

Bob can’t believe he’s been cutting hair for over 60 years in the same community and in the same location.

His store has his signature stamped on it with personal items collected over the years and due to the pandemic has been taking appointments by phone at (310) 399-9592.

The question asked these days if he plans to retire anytime soon?

“I don’t plan to retire , it is what keeps me young. Venice is a great community to live and work. You never know what surprises it (Venice) may bring.”

Isn’t that the truth.Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers all things local. Have a take or a tip? Contact Antonicello via email at nantoni@mindspring.com