Local Lutheran Church Opens Playground for Free Children Playdates

Children Can Slide, Climb, Play Basketball and Kick Soccer Balls

First Lutheran Church of Venice, in collaboration with Venice Moms and Ecole Claire Fontaine, invites children and caregivers free of charge every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to their outdoor playground for weekly playdates.

The space, situated within the iconic premises of the church at 815 Venice Blvd, will be available. The playground serves as a haven for children, offering them opportunities to slide, climb, engage in basketball games, kick soccer balls, and unleash their creativity in the sandbox by building magnificent castles.

For more information, go to https://business.venicechamber.net/events/details/community-playground-weekly-playdate-saturday-mornings-06-24-2023-40734.