July 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

16,000 Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Parts of Venice Beach

The Beaches Were Set to Remain Closed Until Tests Confirm Bacterial Levels Meet Health Standards

Authorities closed the water and wet sand at Dockweiler State Beach and Venice Beach to swimmers and visitors over the weekend following a sewage spill into Ballona Creek on Saturday, LA City Sanitation officials announced.

Approximately 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage were discharged around 4 p.m. near 2700 S. Cresta Place after a water main break caused sand to enter the sewer, creating a blockage, according to NBC 4.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised the public to avoid the water and wet sand on beaches within one mile north and one mile south of Ballona Creek for at least 48 hours at the time the announcement was made. 

The beaches were set to remain closed until two water quality tests confirm that bacterial levels meet health standards. Testing is set to begin on Monday, NBC4 reported.

