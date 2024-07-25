July 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Homeless Man Stabs 60-Year-Old, Suspect Arrested

The Injured Victim Requested a Rescue Ambulance

By Zach Armstrong

A homeless man has been arrested by LAPD after stabbing a 60-year-old man in Venice on July 24, authorities confirmed.

At around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, first responders arrived after receiving reports of the incident. The suspect was described as an adult Black male armed with a knife. The injured victim requested a rescue ambulance. At the time of this writing, LAPD did not have an update on his condition.

The victim was arrested and transported to a local jail at around 8 p.m. the same day, authorities said.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “They Will Skate Again” at Venice Skate Park

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Volunteers and Skaters Are Still Needed for This Saturday’s Event Life Rolls On, the organization founded by three-time world champion...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice and Dockweiler State Beach Reopens After Major Sewage Spill

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage...

Photo: The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation
Hard, News

Memorial to Honor Lightning Strike Victim Nick Fagnano on Venice Beach

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Event Marks a Decade Since the 20-Year-Old’s Passing Family, friends, and supporters of The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Bike Locker Program Halts After a Dozen Bikes Stolen

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

In 2022, Another Vandalism Incident Impacted the Program, Pausing It for Months and Resuming Last Year With “Extra Protections” By...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Marr Street Cleanup Takes Place, But RV Remains

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation  By Nick Antonicello The situation at Marr Street that intersects with both...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Flees After Robbery at Marina del Rey Juice Bar

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

There Is an Open Investigation Into the Matter By Zach Armstrong A robbery took place inside of a West L.A....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Dragged on Venice Boulevard

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

The Investigation Is Ongoing A pedestrian was fatally struck and dragged by at least one vehicle late Thursday night on...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Camps are offered for musicians of various skill levels...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

16,000 Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Parts of Venice Beach

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

The Beaches Were Set to Remain Closed Until Tests Confirm Bacterial Levels Meet Health Standards Authorities closed the water and...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Last Thursday” Summer Concert Series Continues This Week at Ocean Front Walk

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

The BROBOTS will headline at Dudley Avenue beginning at 6:30 PM till Sunset By Nick Antonicello The Last Thursday Summer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR