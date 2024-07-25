Homeless Man Stabs 60-Year-Old, Suspect Arrested

The Injured Victim Requested a Rescue Ambulance

By Zach Armstrong

A homeless man has been arrested by LAPD after stabbing a 60-year-old man in Venice on July 24, authorities confirmed.

At around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, first responders arrived after receiving reports of the incident. The suspect was described as an adult Black male armed with a knife. The injured victim requested a rescue ambulance. At the time of this writing, LAPD did not have an update on his condition.

The victim was arrested and transported to a local jail at around 8 p.m. the same day, authorities said.