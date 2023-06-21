(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach

After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach.
@yovenicenews People are back at Venice Beach thanks to sunny skies #venicebeach #venice #tompetty #fyp #californiabeach ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach.
@yovenicenews People are back at Venice Beach thanks to sunny skies #venicebeach #venice #tompetty #fyp #californiabeach ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
June 20, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Local Artists greet onlookers and locals on a delightful Thursday evening here in Dogtown. By Nick Antonicello It was an...
June 20, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Children Can Slide, Climb, Play Basketball and Kick Soccer Balls First Lutheran Church of Venice, in collaboration with Venice Moms...
June 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...
June 15, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
June 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
June 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...
June 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This Venice Beach lifeguard tower is painted with pride. @yovenicenews This is the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower #gaypride #pride...
June 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This property could turn into an 8-unit condo depending on a decision from the community council. @yovenicenews This could become...
May 31, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Venice Library’s Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month. @yovenicenews Did you know Venice Library has...
May 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
78 Market Street provides adjacent restaurant space and is a few blocks away from the beach. @yovenicenews Renovated office and...
May 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @yovenicenews Homelessness in...
May 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
May 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday, May 26th, with...
May 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept. @yovenicenews ♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) –...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...Read more
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...Read more