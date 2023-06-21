June 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach

After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach.

@yovenicenews People are back at Venice Beach thanks to sunny skies #venicebeach #venice #tompetty #fyp #californiabeach ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in upbeat news, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
upbeat news

The Venice Art Crawl Comes to Washington Square by the Beach!

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Local Artists greet onlookers and locals on a delightful Thursday evening here in Dogtown. By Nick Antonicello It was an...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
upbeat news

Local Lutheran Church Opens Playground for Free Children Playdates

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Children Can Slide, Climb, Play Basketball and Kick Soccer Balls First Lutheran Church of Venice, in collaboration with Venice Moms...
Real Estate, Video

Vacant Ramada Inn Set for Supportive Housing Sets Occupation Date

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...
Dining, Video

(Video) Recap of the Inaugural Rosé on Rose Event

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Residents Speak With Traci Park Staffers on Homeless Encampment Relocations

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...
News, Video

(Video) This Is the Venice Lifeguard Pride Flag Tower

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Venice Beach lifeguard tower is painted with pride. @yovenicenews This is the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower #gaypride #pride...
News, Video

(Video) This Could Become An Eight-Unit Condominium in Venice

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

This property could turn into an 8-unit condo depending on a decision from the community council. @yovenicenews This could become...
News, Video

(Video) Did You Know Venice Library Has a Book Club?

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

The Venice Library’s Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month. @yovenicenews Did you know Venice Library has...
News, Video

(Video) Renovated Office Space Up For Lease Next To Venice Beach

May 29, 2023

Read more
May 29, 2023

78 Market Street provides adjacent restaurant space and is a few blocks away from the beach. @yovenicenews Renovated office and...
News, Video

(Video) Homelessness Exacerbated by Santa Monica Rail and Bus System

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @yovenicenews Homelessness in...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Fast, Nutritious, And Affordable Food at Everytable, New Location in Culver City

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
Culture, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Video

Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday, May 26th, with...
News, Video

(Video) Take a Look Inside The New Fatty Mart In Mar Vista

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept. @yovenicenews ♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) –...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR