Book Sale To Take Place by Friends of Venice Library

Fiction, Nonfiction, Cooking, Gardening, Political Works, Memoirs, Self-Help, Art and Architecture Will Be Featured

The Friends of Venice Library BOOK SALE is set to take place on Saturday, August 26 at 501 S Venice Blvd., Patch reported.

This highly anticipated event will feature a vast selection of books at affordable prices. A wide range of topics and genres, including fiction, nonfiction, cooking, gardening, political works, memoirs, self-help, art and architecture will be featured.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

9 a.m.: Member Hour exclusively for current members of the Friends of Venice Library. Attendees can join or renew their membership at the entrance for an annual fee of $20.

Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: This time slot allows access for everyone in the community. Credit cards will not be accepted as payment. Cash, checks and Zelle payments will be accepted.

All proceeds from the book sale will be utilized to support the Venice Branch Library.