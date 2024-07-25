July 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Official

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages

By Susan Payne

The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility in Los Angeles is set to open at the beginning of August in Culver City. 

The Los Angeles Ninja Academy will teach ninjas of all levels how to conquer uniquely designed, challenging, and exciting ninja warrior obstacles that mimic those on the popular NBC television show, American Ninja Warrior. The state-of-the-art 7,000-square-foot facility will have a soft opening on Friday, August 3. 

Facility owner Madelyn Scarpulla who owns and operates two other successful locations, New York City Ninja Academy and Brooklyn Ninja Academy, is bringing her sophisticated ninja training program to the West Coast, open for all experience levels, ages six and up. 

“I’m thrilled to bring the first World Ninja League-sanctioned ninja training facility to Los Angeles, and I’m looking forward to creating another welcoming and supportive community of athletes to the sport of ninja warrior,” Scarpulla said. 

Leading the charge is Coach Daniella Blanchard, who made an appearance on season 16 of American Ninja Warrior. Blanchard currently holds the #1 Adult Female World Champion and Strongest Ninja titles (among other medals) in the World Ninja League Season IX Championships. She also took first place in the both the Northeast and New England Regional Championships. 

Blanchard has been coaching kids and adults in the sport of ninja for over three years in New York. Now, she’s excited to bring her passion for the sport to the West Coast. 

Los Angeles Ninja Academy offers kids programs for ages 6-12 after school and on weekends, training for teens and adults, advanced sessions to prepare athletes interested in competition, as well as private lessons, corporate team building events, and kids’ birthday parties on weekends. Special guest ninja coaches, including American Ninja Warrior veterans, will make appearances for private advanced training, as well.

Ninjas learn new skills and techniques for climbing, swinging, agility, balance, strength, and, of course, the iconic Warped Wall. Obstacles rotate each week, so ninjas are challenged in new ways every time they visit. Participants will eventually tackle obstacles with increasing difficulty and will learn strategies to conquer an entire obstacle course. Ninja warrior training is a thrilling physical and mental challenge and an innovative approach to setting, achieving, and surpassing fitness and mental goals.  

“In New York, we’ve always had to travel an hour out of the way to train in facilities, so that’s what really inspired me to open a facility close to the city center. The more I researched, I realized there’s even fewer places in Los Angeles to train ninja, and that’s what inspired the expansion to the West Coast. I’m heavily involved in the World Ninja League, and expanding the league’s footprint in Southern California was also part of that decision,” Scarpulla said. 

In the spirit of inclusivity, on the last Thursday of every month, beginning August 29, LA Ninja Academy is hosting Queen Ninja Nights. For more information about the Academy’s upcoming announcements or to register for classes, visit LANinjas.com.

in News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “They Will Skate Again” at Venice Skate Park

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Volunteers and Skaters Are Still Needed for This Saturday’s Event Life Rolls On, the organization founded by three-time world champion...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Stabs 60-Year-Old, Suspect Arrested

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

The Injured Victim Requested a Rescue Ambulance By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been arrested by LAPD after stabbing...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice and Dockweiler State Beach Reopens After Major Sewage Spill

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage...

Photo: The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation
Hard, News

Memorial to Honor Lightning Strike Victim Nick Fagnano on Venice Beach

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Event Marks a Decade Since the 20-Year-Old’s Passing Family, friends, and supporters of The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Bike Locker Program Halts After a Dozen Bikes Stolen

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

In 2022, Another Vandalism Incident Impacted the Program, Pausing It for Months and Resuming Last Year With “Extra Protections” By...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Marr Street Cleanup Takes Place, But RV Remains

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation  By Nick Antonicello The situation at Marr Street that intersects with both...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Flees After Robbery at Marina del Rey Juice Bar

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

There Is an Open Investigation Into the Matter By Zach Armstrong A robbery took place inside of a West L.A....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Dragged on Venice Boulevard

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

The Investigation Is Ongoing A pedestrian was fatally struck and dragged by at least one vehicle late Thursday night on...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Camps are offered for musicians of various skill levels...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

16,000 Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Parts of Venice Beach

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

The Beaches Were Set to Remain Closed Until Tests Confirm Bacterial Levels Meet Health Standards Authorities closed the water and...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Last Thursday” Summer Concert Series Continues This Week at Ocean Front Walk

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

The BROBOTS will headline at Dudley Avenue beginning at 6:30 PM till Sunset By Nick Antonicello The Last Thursday Summer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR