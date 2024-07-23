Venice Shorts: Marr Street Cleanup Takes Place, But RV Remains

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation

By Nick Antonicello

The situation at Marr Street that intersects with both Washington Boulevard and Abbot Kinney remains somewhat problematic, as of this writing a cleanup has taken place, and the removal of the RV in question is forthcoming.

Sean Silva, the Venice Deputy for Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) has been diligent in providing the process and timeline for the removal of such oversized vehicles as well as communicating with the public and constituents effected.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers the current encampment and mobile vehicle crisis in Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your street or block? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com