August 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @etherealcleanbeauty

“Sex on the Beach” Event to Include Guest Speakers, Care Brands and Cocktails

Intimate Care Brands That Prioritize Sexual Wellness Will Be Featured

Embrace your body, sexuality, and partners with confidence at the second Annual Sex On The Beach Event, presented in collaboration with Beauty Independent. Scheduled for August 3, the event will be held at Belles Beach House in Venice.

The celebration will be hosted by Sexual Wellness & Beauty Expert Claire McCormack and Jennifer Chan, Fashion/Beauty Editor for InStyle, People Magazine, and on-air host for Access Hollywood and Extra. It will feature a Live DJ Set, Speciality Cocktails, Light Bites, Brand Activations, and Guest Speakers.

Selecting intimate care brands that prioritize sexual wellness, feminine hygiene, hormonal care, and inclusivity has been a top priority for the organizers. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Among the featured brands at the event are Woo More Play, Bloomi, Rael Beauty, Nez, Momotaro Apotheca, VACATION, Dreampops, Detox Market, Credo Beauty, Wildling Beauty, and TOWER 28. 

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sex-on-the-beach-tickets-633579492317?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=711b1800312b11eeb45af6f0a56e1c41&_gl=1*1hs660q*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw_aemBhBLEiwAT98FMu-wYbBuDvdFYrQunGNPYOxhU73WqSBWCf2rMQBdRkhRb6O24u4GwBoCdmcQAvD_BwE.

in upbeat news
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Weekly Sessions With Photographers Happen at Venice Beach Boardwalk

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

Professional Photographers Guide Participants With Tips on Posing and Lighting This portrait session offers an opportunity to collaborate with professional...

Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

(Survey) Is Venice Beach the best Los Angeles beach?

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Los Angeles Has Several Beaches to Soak in the Sun and Admire the Waves By Zach Armstrong The Venice Beach...

Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Gimme Gimme Disco: A Night of ABBA Hits and Dancing Delight

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

The Event Will Take Place From 11 p.m. To 3 a.m. Gimme Gimme Disco is a dance party featuring ABBA...

Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Comedy Show Examines a Journey to Self-Acceptance

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

The Narrative Combines Humor, Empowerment, and Poignancy “Pretty Beast”, coming Aug. 5 at the Fanatic Salon located at 3815 Sawtelle...

Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Bike and Skate Event to Celebrate Safety Improvements Along Venice Boulevard

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Attendees Will Find Music, Street Games and Other Activities On Sunday, July 23, individuals are invited to a recreational event...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
upbeat news

Venice Shorts: Manley’s Barber Shop, a Local Landmark Since 1959!

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

The Manley Tradition of Cutting Hair and Making Customers “Looking Good.” By Nick Antonicello I’ve been getting my hair cut...

Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Book Sale To Take Place by Friends of Venice Library

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Fiction, Nonfiction, Cooking, Gardening, Political Works, Memoirs, Self-Help, Art and Architecture Will Be Featured The Friends of Venice Library BOOK...

Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Games, Food and Networking Coming to Venice Beach Event

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Attendees Are Encouraged to Bring Their Own Chairs and Sunscreen By Zach Armstrong Jay Music Entertainment is presenting “Catch The...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
upbeat news

Venice Shorts: A Tree Now Grows on Flower

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Transformation of Former Homeless Encampment Continues By Nick Antonicello For what was just 8 months ago a dangerous encampment with...

Photo: Venice Neighborhood Council
upbeat news

Venice Lifeguard Tower Could Be Designated as Historic Monument

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

Signatures of More Than 1,480 People Asked To Save the Structure By Zach Armstrong The Venice Neighborhood Council could soon...
upbeat news, Video

(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
upbeat news

The Venice Art Crawl Comes to Washington Square by the Beach!

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Local Artists greet onlookers and locals on a delightful Thursday evening here in Dogtown. By Nick Antonicello It was an...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
upbeat news

Local Lutheran Church Opens Playground for Free Children Playdates

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Children Can Slide, Climb, Play Basketball and Kick Soccer Balls First Lutheran Church of Venice, in collaboration with Venice Moms...
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: Seasonal Squash

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @yovenicenews What’s in season at the farmers market?...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR