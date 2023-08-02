“Sex on the Beach” Event to Include Guest Speakers, Care Brands and Cocktails

Intimate Care Brands That Prioritize Sexual Wellness Will Be Featured

Embrace your body, sexuality, and partners with confidence at the second Annual Sex On The Beach Event, presented in collaboration with Beauty Independent. Scheduled for August 3, the event will be held at Belles Beach House in Venice.

The celebration will be hosted by Sexual Wellness & Beauty Expert Claire McCormack and Jennifer Chan, Fashion/Beauty Editor for InStyle, People Magazine, and on-air host for Access Hollywood and Extra. It will feature a Live DJ Set, Speciality Cocktails, Light Bites, Brand Activations, and Guest Speakers.

Selecting intimate care brands that prioritize sexual wellness, feminine hygiene, hormonal care, and inclusivity has been a top priority for the organizers. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Among the featured brands at the event are Woo More Play, Bloomi, Rael Beauty, Nez, Momotaro Apotheca, VACATION, Dreampops, Detox Market, Credo Beauty, Wildling Beauty, and TOWER 28.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sex-on-the-beach-tickets-633579492317?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=711b1800312b11eeb45af6f0a56e1c41&_gl=1*1hs660q*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw_aemBhBLEiwAT98FMu-wYbBuDvdFYrQunGNPYOxhU73WqSBWCf2rMQBdRkhRb6O24u4GwBoCdmcQAvD_BwE.