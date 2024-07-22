Suspect Flees After Robbery at Marina del Rey Juice Bar

There Is an Open Investigation Into the Matter

By Zach Armstrong

A robbery took place inside of a West L.A. juice bar on Monday.

On July 22, around 11 a.m., LAPD responded to reports of a robbery at the 100 block of W Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey. Upon arrival, the suspect was gone, authorities confirmed. According to an LAPD spokesperson, officers provided the robbery victim information on how to obtain a restraining order and advised to do so against the suspect.

A staff member at the organic juice bar restaurant Juice Infusion confirmed the incident took place within the establishment.

The spokesperson did not provide information on what the victim was robbed of, and said there were no injuries. There is an open investigation into the matter at the time of this writing.