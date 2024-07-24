July 25, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice and Dockweiler State Beach Reopens After Major Sewage Spill

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage was spilled

Warnings have been lifted for Dockweiler State Beach (one mile south from Ballona Creek) and Venice Beach (one mile north from Ballona Creek) where officials say recent sample results showed water quality levels within State standards. 

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors at those spots after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage was spilled into Ballona Creek, LA City Sanitation officials. 

The incident came just after nearby Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey ranked 9th on Heal the Bay’s 34th annual “Beach Report Card”— a slight improvement from landing at 8th the prior year–making it the second most polluted in Los Angeles County behind the near-adjacent Santa Monica Pier.

The report cites the beach’s enclosed geography within Marina Del Rey, which limits wave action and water circulation, as cause for the water quality issues. “This setup traps pollutants close to the shore, and despite several local water quality improvement efforts, the beach continues to struggle with high levels of bacterial pollution.” as stated in the report.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

