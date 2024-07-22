July 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Dragged on Venice Boulevard

The Investigation Is Ongoing

A pedestrian was fatally struck and dragged by at least one vehicle late Thursday night on Venice Boulevard near Shell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred around 11:19 p.m. in the 700 block of Venice Boulevard, as stated in a post by the Daniel Kim Law Office, when the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing an unmarked crosswalk. The victim was subsequently dragged by a second vehicle, identified as a black BMW.

Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene to lift the BMW off the pedestrian. Despite their efforts, the individual succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the accident.

Authorities stated that the driver of the first vehicle did not stop, while the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, as stated by the firm.

in Hard, News
