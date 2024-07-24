Memorial to Honor Lightning Strike Victim Nick Fagnano on Venice Beach

The Event Marks a Decade Since the 20-Year-Old’s Passing

Family, friends, and supporters of The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation will gather on Monday, July 29, to honor the memory of Nick Fagnano, who tragically lost his life due to a rare lightning strike at Venice Beach on July 27, 2014.

The event, set to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Driftwood Beach, south of the Venice Pier, marks a decade since the 20-year-old’s passing.

The annual memorial, held at the beach where Fagnano spent his final hours, aims to reflect on his lasting legacy and the continued impact of the foundation established in his name. Last year’s gathering faced challenges when the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors cited the foundation for holding an unpermitted event and denied parking access to attendees. Although the citation was later waived, future gatherings were discouraged due to concerns about over-burdening lifeguards.

Nick’s parents, Mary and Jay Fagnano, have maintained strong relationships with local lifeguards, who have supported the memorial over the years. Lifeguards, including a childhood friend of Nick’s inspired to join their ranks, have participated in the annual event. This year, Nick’s parents will present his surfboard to the lifeguards before attendees form a heart on the beach at sunset.

Since its inception in 2015, the memorial has been held on the last Monday in July, traditionally a quieter time at the beach. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event continued with a small, socially-distanced group in 2020. As this year marks both a decade since Nick’s passing and what would have been his 30th birthday, the foundation plans to simplify the event by removing amplified sound and staging, focusing instead on connection, community, and the impact of Nick’s life.

In response to Nick’s tragic death, Los Angeles County now mandates beach closures during potential lightning threats.

For more information on The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation and its mission, visit thriveinjoy.org.