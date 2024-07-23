July 24, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina del Rey Bike Locker Program Halts After a Dozen Bikes Stolen

In 2022, Another Vandalism Incident Impacted the Program, Pausing It for Months and Resuming Last Year With “Extra Protections”

By Zach Armstrong

A popular bike locker program in Marina del Rey has been put on hold after thieves took a dozen bicycles for themselves. 

The program, which has a months-long waitlist according to KCAL Los Angeles, was in place for cyclists looking for a convenient way to store their rides in between rides along the coast. 

Two women who spoke with the news outlet said they paid $200 a year since 2018 for double locker spaces. Last week, they received a voicemail telling them to pick up their bikes from the lockers, if they were still there. Once they arrived, they found a whole row of bike lockers vandalized. The woman told KCAL they had four bikes worth thousands stolen.

“I’m completely disappointed that this lifestyle activity we have is being shut down because of thieves,” one of the women told KCAL. “It’s this erosion of quality of life that we are seeing all around us.” 

In 2022, another vandalism incident impacted the MDR locker program, pausing it for months and resuming last year with “extra protections”, according to KCAL.

According to a voice message reported by KCAL, the program is ceasing operations by the end of July. A representative from L.A. County Beaches and Harbors told the outlet that, while the cost and timeline to restart hasn’t been determined yet, the program will resume once they figure out how to make the lockers “thief proof.”

