Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically.

Vegan Burger Joint Now Open in Venice

May 4, 2022 – Honeybee Burger is now officially open at 326 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. The vegan burger restaurant opened on Earth Day and when we spoke to owner Adam Weiss, he said that the opening, which was a big success was really busy and the crowd had great energy. Weiss added that Honeybee opened with limited hours and a limited menu at first, but since it has been a week, Honeybee will expand its hours from noon until 8:00 p.m. In fact, one of the restaurant’s most popular items, the breakfast burrito that they sell all day debuts on the menu in Venice today. Full article here.

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Islands Space in Marina del Rey

June 2, 2022 – A new restaurant is moving into the former Islands space on Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey. Full article here.

Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

August 10, 2022 – Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started serving its organic street food during a soft opening period. The restaurant, the name means Mother Earth in Quechua [a Peruvian Indigenous language] and will have its grand opening celebration on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 with a gala ribbon cutting and free tacos and Aguas Frescas during the opening. Full article here.

Westwood Favorite Fat Sal’s Opens in Venice

August 18, 2022 – Fat Sal’s Deli is officially open in Venice and things are going well for the new business. Full article here.

Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years

September 14, 2022 – James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a close after 27 years. The restaurant ended its run on Labor Day weekend and according to a statement on the website, will be holding an “estate sale” on September 30 and 31 of the restaurant’s art, mementos and objects at the restaurant. Full article here.

Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ Seeking New Location Following Fire

September 22, 2022 – Baby Blues BBQ in Venice has unfortunately closed due to a fire that damaged the restaurant. Full article here.

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

October 6, 2022 – El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants. Full article here.

The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks

October 19, 2022 – Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with 70-cent well drinks, free tattoos and more. Full article here.

Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney

November 23, 2022 – The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open a new location in Venice at 1522 Abbot Kinney Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Their source is a liquor license that the LLC, Honest Abe Cidery, filed for approval. Their main taproom is located in Carson, California. Full article here.

Willie Mae’s Officially Opens in Venice

December 14, 2022 – Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.” Full article here.