The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks

Celebration mset for Sunday, October 23
Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with 70-cent well drinks, free tattoos and more.
The celebration is set for Sunday, October 23, 2022, with 70-cent well drinks from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Brig will also offer all guests complimentary Brig tattoos by a local tattoo artist, and limited edition hats and tee shirts, alongside sounds from local bands and DJs. A portion of all proceeds from the night will benefit St. Joseph Center, event organizers said.
Boxer Babe Brandelli opened The Brig in 1952 and is remembered on the bar’s iconic sign above the entrance. Once through the door, guests are greeted by a refreshed mid-century interior, influenced by the popular modern stylings during the early years of The Brig. At the rear of the bar is the entrance to a patio, flanked by the famed Art Mortimer mural-with-in-a mural.
The Brig is located at 1515 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. For more information visit thebrig.com .