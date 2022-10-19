The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks

Celebration mset for Sunday, October 23

Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with 70-cent well drinks, free tattoos and more.

The celebration is set for Sunday, October 23, 2022, with 70-cent well drinks from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Brig will also offer all guests complimentary Brig tattoos by a local tattoo artist, and limited edition hats and tee shirts, alongside sounds from local bands and DJs. A portion of all proceeds from the night will benefit St. Joseph Center, event organizers said.

The Brig’s Art Mortimer mural seen in 1973. Photo: The Brig.

Boxer Babe Brandelli opened The Brig in 1952 and is remembered on the bar’s iconic sign above the entrance. Once through the door, guests are greeted by a refreshed mid-century interior, influenced by the popular modern stylings during the early years of The Brig. At the rear of the bar is the entrance to a patio, flanked by the famed Art Mortimer mural-with-in-a mural.

The Brig is located at 1515 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. For more information visit thebrig.com .