Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ Seeking New Location Following Fire

Fire end of last month damages Lincoln Boulevard restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

Baby Blues BBQ in Venice has unfortunately closed due to a fire that damaged the restaurant.

On the restaurant’s website, there is a notice that the location at 444 Lincoln Boulevard will remain closed until the restaurant owners can find a new location while the restaurant is being rebuilt.

Baby Baby Blues BBQ is a southern style BBQ restaurant from based in Los Angeles with two other locations in San Francisco and Philadelphia. The restaurant has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, The Travel Channel and The Food Network.