Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining

By Dolores Quintana

Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”

Per the press release for Willie Mae’s, “Willie Mae’s Venice will feature a Louisiana-inspired dining room where guests can enjoy the restaurant’s full menu which is highlighted by The Taste of New Orleans offering the ability to try two pieces of Willie Mae’s signature bone-in fried chicken, tasters of three iconic sides including gumbo, and of course cornbread. In addition to bone-in fried chicken, the menu will also include baked chicken and chicken tenders along with guest favorite sides – red beans, butter beans, mac & cheese, mashed

potatoes and gravy, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and yams.”

The press release also tells the story of Willie Mae’s and how the restaurant came to Los Angeles, “The James Beard Award-winning restaurant is led by Willie Mae’s great-granddaughter Kerry Seaton-Stewart who has been at the helm since 2007. Guests visiting the Venice location will often find Kerry in the dining room or in the kitchen, furthering her family’s legacy of famous fried chicken and great Southern hospitality. The Los Angeles Willie Mae’s team also includes Lowell Sharron (HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO and Matū), Kerry’s husband Mike Stewart, as well as Jerry Greenberg (Sushi Nozawa Group, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO, and Matū).”

Willie Mae’s is also available for catering, in-store to-go orders as well as nationwide shipping on Goldbelly.