June 2, 2022

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Islands Space in Marina del Rey

Coco Beach Bar & Grill coming to 404 Washington Boulevard

By Kerry Slater 

A new restaurant is moving into the former Islands space on Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey. 

As reported by ToddrickallenCoco Beach Bar & Grill is set to open in the space at 404 Washington Boulevard. The space used to be home to a location of Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks before it closed last December.  

There is not much info about Coco Beach Bar & Grill online, but Toddrickallen noted that the restaurant is expected to be a “family-friendly Mexican fusion place”.

