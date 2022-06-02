New Restaurant Moving Into Former Islands Space in Marina del Rey

Coco Beach Bar & Grill coming to 404 Washington Boulevard

By Kerry Slater

A new restaurant is moving into the former Islands space on Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey.

As reported by Toddrickallen, Coco Beach Bar & Grill is set to open in the space at 404 Washington Boulevard. The space used to be home to a location of Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks before it closed last December.

There is not much info about Coco Beach Bar & Grill online, but Toddrickallen noted that the restaurant is expected to be a “family-friendly Mexican fusion place”.