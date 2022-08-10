Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk

By Dolores Quintana

Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started serving its organic street food during a soft opening period. The restaurant, the name means Mother Earth in Quechua [a Peruvian Indigenous language] and will have its grand opening celebration on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 with a gala ribbon cutting and free tacos and Aguas Frescas during the opening.

The restaurant is located a 1425 Ocean Front Walk, just across the street from the Venice skatepark. The menu is vegan-friendly and includes sandwiches, chorizo and vegan chorizo, empanadas, beef, chicken and spinach and cheese, tacos, beef and vegan, and sides, smokey sweet yams and Ahi ceviche.

The menu has many coffee and tea selections like the Honey Please Me Latte and a Nutella cold brew as well as Aguas Frescas.

Founder and CEO Vick Vannucci, a former pro tennis player, grew up in Argentina and said, via phone interview, that her food is Peruvian/Japanese or Nikkei cuisine. For Vannucci Pachamama is more than just a restaurant. She said, “Pachamama, for me, is very special. For example, in San Diego, we rescued more than 15,000 Bees with our team and a bee rescue group. In Los Angeles, we are teaming up with Kiss The Ground [a soil regeneration and regenerative agriculture group]