August 11, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: whoispachamama.com.

Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk

By Dolores Quintana

Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started serving its organic street food during a soft opening period. The restaurant, the name means Mother Earth in Quechua [a Peruvian Indigenous language] and will have its grand opening celebration on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 with a gala ribbon cutting and free tacos and Aguas Frescas during the opening. 

The restaurant is located a 1425 Ocean Front Walk, just across the street from the Venice skatepark. The menu is vegan-friendly and includes sandwiches, chorizo and vegan chorizo, empanadas, beef, chicken and spinach and cheese, tacos, beef and vegan, and sides, smokey sweet yams and Ahi ceviche.

The menu has many coffee and tea selections like the Honey Please Me Latte and a Nutella cold brew as well as Aguas Frescas.

Founder and CEO Vick Vannucci, a former pro tennis player, grew up in Argentina and said, via phone interview, that her food is Peruvian/Japanese or Nikkei cuisine. For Vannucci Pachamama is more than just a restaurant. She said, “Pachamama, for me, is very special. For example, in San Diego, we rescued more than 15,000 Bees with our team and a bee rescue group. In Los Angeles, we are teaming up with Kiss The Ground [a soil regeneration and regenerative agriculture group]

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Video

‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...

Rendering: AUX Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

August 6, 2022

Read more
August 6, 2022

7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Updating Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement?

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-use Development Nearly Complete

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
News, Opinion

LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community  By Susan Payne  The Century...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR