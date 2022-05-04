May 5, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger).

Vegan Burger Joint Now Open in Venice

Honeybee Burger up and running on Lincoln Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Honeybee Burger is now officially open at 326 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. The vegan burger restaurant opened on Earth Day and when we spoke to owner Adam Weiss, he said that the opening, which was a big success was really busy and the crowd had great energy. Weiss added that Honeybee opened with limited hours and a limited menu at first, but since it has been a week, Honeybee will expand its hours from noon until 8:00 p.m. In fact, one of the restaurant’s most popular items, the breakfast burrito that they sell all day debuts on the menu in Venice today.

Honeybee has a commitment to the community in Venice and the community, which has a large number of vegans and other health-conscious residents, has responded wonderfully. Honeybee has offered local schools a discount, which is their custom, to encourage younger residents to explore vegan food options with their restaurants. 

The bright yellow and black color scheme and the restaurant’s sign have also sparked a lot of interest in the neighborhood. By all reports, Honeybee Burgers in Venice seems to be off to a great start.

