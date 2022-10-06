Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States

By Dolores Quintana

El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.

Yelp explains their choice of El Primo as one of the nation’s best places to get tacos by saying,

“These tacos are tiny but mighty 2-biters, so you can easily down 4 or 5 in one sitting. Start with the al pastor—marinated pork is sliced super-thin off the trompo directly onto the plancha, where it’s seared to perfection. Ask for some pineapple, then top the taco with your choice of condiments from the salsa bar.”

One of the biggest considerations, when Yelp made its decision to include El Primo, was the quality of the tacos for the low price of $1.00 per street taco and the many positive reviews on their site. Note that El Primo is a cash-only business.

Yelper Richard P. had this to say about El Primo, “And then El Primo blew my mind.

Cut to the chase – the tacos are incredible. Is it that the meat is literally cooked and cut before your eyes? Is it the simplicity of the ingredients? Is it [the] freshness of the tortillas, the atmosphere of camaraderie, or the fact that each taco costs just one dollar??

Yes. It is.”