Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney

SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom

By Dolores Quintana

The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open a new location in Venice at 1522 Abbot Kinney Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Their source is a liquor license that the LLC, Honest Abe Cidery, filed for approval. Their main taproom is located in Carson, California.

At this restaurant and brewery, you can find tacos, poke bowls, burgers, nachos and even a vegan macaroni salad. They consider themselves a house of craft brands and they have “socal ciders’, house sangria, Sokalbucha (hard Kombucha), Socal dreamin’ hard seltzers, their own craft beer selections, house-made brandy cocktails, micheladas, and Devil City Winery selections on tap. They have a section on their menu devoted to the Honest Abe brand.

Their website explains, “Our libations were born of necessity & resourcefulness and carried on for generations. The recipes are steeped in tradition and the tastes refined by the warm Southern California sunshine. Made with fresh and local ingredients and Honest values…just the way you want it to be.”