August 18, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@ FatSalsDeli).

Westwood Favorite Fat Sal’s Opens in Venice

Sandwich shop up and running at 37 Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Fat Sal’s Deli is officially open in Venice and things are going well for the new business.

There were Fat Sal’s merch drops that the business stashed around Venice that included shirts, hats, and gift cards for the lucky ones that found them, and the drops were promoted on the restaurant’s social media channels. 

Fat Sal’s is open every night until 3:00 a.m. so it is one of the few late-night food options in the Westside and Venice area. The restaurant is located at 37 Washington Blvd. UCLA Athletics did a promotion on social media where the prize was a $150 gift card for graduating seniors in the class of 2022.

In an emailed statement, Josh Stone, owner of Fat Sal’s said, “Our newest location is doing great! It’s popular amongst the locals and tourists. Each day is busier than the last. We’re thrilled to be a part of this community!”

