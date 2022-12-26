December 26, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area

As 2022 comes to a close, here are the top 10 real estate stories for the Venice area.

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

February 6, 2022 – The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica, CA sold for slightly over its listed price. John Baldessari originally purchased the single-family, 3 bedroom, two bathroom home, built-in 1903, in 1990 for $660,000. Full article here.

Venice’s Radius House Redesigned as ‘Living Sculpture’

March 11, 2022 – Pentagon has redesigned Venice’s Radius House as a “living sculpture with an art-deco-esque curving facade reminiscent of a cylindrical drum.” as reported by The Spaces.com. Located at 640 Milwood Ave, this is Pentagon’s first “ground up” residential renovation project. The home is a 3700 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom residence that Engel & Völkers.com describes as “sculptural interior spaces and articulated facades, giving it a distinctive presence in an area recognized for expressive residential designs.” that The Spaces.com says “celebrates geometry”. The home now features a central courtyard on three sides that features “Lush landscaping by Sarita Jaccard Design surrounds a raised basalt slab containing a pool, sundeck, and fireplace, conceptualized as a bento box” in a Japanese Zen garden style. The staircase, rather than being a design afterthought, is the centerpiece of home as “a cantilevered grand stair encircles a central atrium illuminated from above by a large oculus walkable skylight embedded in the outdoor roof terrace.The interior of the residence introduces finish selections that express visual contrast, human scale, and refined materials. The walnut cladding of the curved shelving in the entry continues through the kitchen to the grand stair and central atrium, wrapping upwards to the roof.” Full article here.

Nike Expanding Playa Vista Footprint

April 8, 2022 – Nike will expand its lease at the WE3 building that is on The Water’s Edge campus in Playa Vista as reported by Commercial Observer. The company is taking the entire building and expanding their office’s square footage by 93,166 square feet. All told Nike will have 183,000 square feet which is the entirety of the four story office building. Full article here.

Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market

July 16, 2022 – A notable and unique home has recently been made available for purchase in Venice. It is an artistic custom home located at 2419 Ocean Avenue and is listed at $2,799,950. This eclectic property has three bedrooms, three and a half baths, with a loft office and a detached guest house that could also be used as studio space for a total of 2,671 square feet of living space on a .62 acre lot. Full article here.

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

August 20, 2022 – Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10. Full article here.

One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market

September 30, 2022 – One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up for sale as reported by Dwell.com. Tectonic House was designed by noted Austrian architecture firm Coop Himmelblau in 2001 and is located at 513 Grand Boulevard in Venice, California. The current price for the listing is $5,800,000. Full article here.

Venice’s Thatcher Yard Construction Goes Vertical

October 22, 2022 – Thomas Safran & Associates have a new development on the way that will bring additional affordable housing to Venice as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Located at 3233 S. Thatcher Avenue, the former Thatcher Maintenance Yard, construction on the site is about to “go vertical” after the developers finished the necessary environmental cleanup at the site to make it safe for habitation. Full article here.

Venice Canal Home Formerly Owned by South Park Creator Lists for $6.9 Million

November 19, 2022 – One of the homes on the westward-facing side of the Venice Canal Historic District is up for sale as reported by Forbes.com2308 Grand Canal, a home formerly owned by South Park’s Trey Parker, has been listed for sale for $6,999,999. The Forbes listing from agent Paul Salazar of Hilton and Hyland describes the home as “A 2010 architectural build on a rare west-facing lot with great indoor/outdoor flow and 360-degree views from the rooftop deck. This 4 bedroom + 4.5 bath Venice estate features floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood pocket sliders that give you access to an entertainer’s backyard. The chef’s outdoor kitchen includes a sink, ice maker, two refrigerators, two freezers, a BBQ grill, and a commercial-grade wok range. Enjoy sunsets in the stainless steel jetted hot tub, and sunbathe on the daybed with views to the Grand Canal.” Full article here.

Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice

December 10, 2022 – Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has filed an application to redevelop the property at 726 Rose Avenue with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The single-family home from the 60s on the site might give way to a much different structure. Sarshar is doing this through the LLC, Amadora Heights. Full article here.

City Council Extends A Bridge Home Venice Lease

November 11, 2022 – Los Angeles City Council has approved a lease extension for Venice’s A Bridge Home homeless shelter. Full article here.

Related Posts
Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
News

Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Superfine Pizza Owners to Open Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening in Venice

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Upbeat Beat

REI to Open Store in Marina del Rey

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...
News

Venice Community Leader Joëlle Dumas Passes Away

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Beloved pillar of Venice community passes away at 73 By Dolores Quintana Joëlle Dumas, a beloved pillar of the community...
News

Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level Since 2002

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Rendering: LaTerra Development.
News, Real Estate

210-Unit Development Planned for Del Rey

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...

