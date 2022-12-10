December 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: m_Royce Architecture.

Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice

10-unit would feature commercial space at 726 Rose

By Dolores Quintana

Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has filed an application to redevelop the property at 726 Rose Avenue with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The single-family home from the 60s on the site might give way to a much different structure. Sarshar is doing this through the LLC, Amadora Heights.  

The plan is for a four-story mixed-use building with 10 units of housing that would sit above a 2,500-square-foot office and restaurant space. The structure would have an underground parking garage for thirty vehicles. 

This project’s application seeks approval for density bonus incentives entitlements because current zoning law does not allow structures this large in the area. If the entitlements are granted, the developer would only have to reserve two of the apartments for use as very low-income affordable housing units among the two, three, four and five-bedroom units that are planned. 

The designer for the project is m_Royce Architecture out of the city of Venice. The design has been shown to be of the currently popular low-rise contemporary style, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the exteriors would be made of concrete, metal panels and stucco. Open space requirements would be met with amenity decks on both the rooftop and at the podium level.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Protected Bike Lanes for the Westside

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Opinion, Real Estate

​​Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
News

Coroner’s Report Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
News

Op-Ed: Flower Avenue Comprehensive Cleanups

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@oakberryusa).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News, Upbeat Beat

38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
events, News, Video

Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Contentious Scattergood Power Plant Plan

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11

December 3, 2022

Read more
December 3, 2022

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...

Rendering: Mika Design Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR