One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market

$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property

By Dolores Quintana

One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up for sale as reported by Dwell.com. Tectonic House was designed by noted Austrian architecture firm Coop Himmelblau in 2001 and is located at 513 Grand Boulevard in Venice, California. The current price for the listing is $5,800,000.

“Steps to Abbot Kinney and Venice beach, this dynamic urban intervention is a rare private residence by Viennese architects Coop Himmelblau, and the first project built by the Austrian team in the United States. Here the architects explode the constraints of functionalism into a thousand pieces, in the process creating a complex sculptural form interwoven with the apparatus of living,” reads the listing for the property. “This private, gated four-bedroom home is one of Venice’s most prized architectural masterpieces. The expressive use of concrete, glass and structural steel is tempered by an open floor plan with direct connections to the landscape, a sculptural shelving installation, natural wood ceilings, and the play of daylight with cool ocean breezes throughout and atop the generous roof deck.”

The home has 2,522 square feet of space which include four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths on a 0.06-acre lot.

The current owner, J. Stewart Burns, The Simpsons writer and producer, purchased the property in 2014 for $2,300,000. Burns said, per the press release, “Owning this house is a bit like being a celebrity in very weird, eclectic circles,” he said in a recent interview, noting how architecture students would regularly visit to study the home’s sculptural construction.

Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica is the listing agent and if you would like to peruse the listing, you can find that here.