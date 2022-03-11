Venice’s Radius House Redesigned as ‘Living Sculpture’

Milwood Avenue house redesigned by Pentagon

By Dolores Quintana

Pentagon has redesigned Venice’s Radius House as a “living sculpture with an art-deco-esque curving facade reminiscent of a cylindrical drum.” as reported by The Spaces.com. Located at 640 Milwood Ave, this is Pentagon’s first “ground up” residential renovation project. The home is a 3700 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom residence that Engel & Völkers.com describes as “sculptural interior spaces and articulated facades, giving it a distinctive presence in an area recognized for expressive residential designs.” that The Spaces.com says “celebrates geometry”. The home now features a central courtyard on three sides that features “Lush landscaping by Sarita Jaccard Design surrounds a raised basalt slab containing a pool, sundeck, and fireplace, conceptualized as a bento box” in a Japanese Zen garden style. The staircase, rather than being a design afterthought, is the centerpiece of home as “a cantilevered grand stair encircles a central atrium illuminated from above by a large oculus walkable skylight embedded in the outdoor roof terrace.The interior of the residence introduces finish selections that express visual contrast, human scale, and refined materials. The walnut cladding of the curved shelving in the entry continues through the kitchen to the grand stair and central atrium, wrapping upwards to the roof.”

Pentagon, an architectural collaborative that calls itself a practice, did not design the home for a specific buyer. The Spaces.com opines that it is more of a testing ground for the practice’s ideas. The home has a price of $7.2 million listed with Engel & Völkers Santa Monica and is a true showplace of architectural style.