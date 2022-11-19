Venice Canal Home Formerly Owned by South Park Creator Lists for $6.9 Million

Four-bedroom home previously owned by Trey Parker hits market

By Dolores Quintana

One of the homes on the westward-facing side of the Venice Canal Historic District is up for sale as reported by Forbes.com. 2308 Grand Canal, a home formerly owned by South Park’s Trey Parker, has been listed for sale for $6,999,999. The Forbes listing from agent Paul Salazar of Hilton and Hyland describes the home as “A 2010 architectural build on a rare west-facing lot with great indoor/outdoor flow and 360-degree views from the rooftop deck. This 4 bedroom + 4.5 bath Venice estate features floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood pocket sliders that give you access to an entertainer’s backyard. The chef’s outdoor kitchen includes a sink, ice maker, two refrigerators, two freezers, a BBQ grill, and a commercial-grade wok range. Enjoy sunsets in the stainless steel jetted hot tub, and sunbathe on the daybed with views to the Grand Canal.”

Other features include, “The first level includes a two-car garage, powder room, open concept living & dining area + kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge, two Sub-Zero freezer drawers, Miele dishwasher, a six-burner Wolf range + warming drawer, and coffee cabinet. As you move to the residence’s second level, you have two en-suite guest bedrooms on the east end, a laundry room with a sink, and a luxurious primary suite fitted like a 5-star hotel. The primary bathroom features dual vanity with floating lights, wood-paneled walls, a bathtub, and a spacious shower for two. Across the hall, you are greeted with a walk-in closet through pocket doors. The primary bedroom is outfitted with custom fabric-lined walls, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and three Juliette balconies overlooking the Venice Canals. The third level includes a twelve-person 3-level screening room with Restoration Hardware cloud sofas, a projector, and surround sound. On the opposite side, you will find the fourth bedroom with a fireplace which was previously a game room + wet bar that has now been converted into an office.”

Salazar says, as quoted by Forbes.com, “This community is very tight—they love to have neighbors over and to entertain. Having a natural flow from indoor living spaces to this incredible entertainer’s backyard is perfect for just that. The rooftop deck is huge—around 500 square feet, or around the size of a New York apartment, which isn’t saying much for an apartment but for a deck is tremendous. You get views of the Hollywood Sign, the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.”

The listing comes courtesy of Forbes Global Properties, of which Hilton and Hyland is an exclusive member.