August 20, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Breakwater Apartments in Marina del Rey. Photo: COE Architecture

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures

By Dolores Quintana

Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10. 

California law dictates that any landlord that wants to run an investigative consumer report on a prospective renter must follow must disclose this information to the renter properly and inform them of the searches of their lives that are being conducted and give the renters access to the results of the search. 

Equity Residential is part of Sam Zell’s Chicago-based company REIT which has faced many other legal woes.

The lawsuit states, as quoted by The Real Deal, that the company “did not want the tenants or prospective tenants to know about or have access to any confidential consumer reports about them, but wanted to manage and run the property free of any restrictions, questions or inquiries by tenants.” and alleges that Equity, responsible for the management of thousands of rentals in the Southern California area, deliberately commissioned and, with intent, hid these intrusive checks from their potential tenants.

None of the defendants are named in the suit which allegedly includes some employees of Equity Residential.

Prospective tenants who applied to two Equity managed and owned properties in Hollywood and Marina del Rey are the plaintiffs. Six of those plaintiffs applied to the Breakwater Apartments in MDR and two applied to Vantage Hollywood Apartments according to The Real Deal and the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Equity Residential was “willful and grossly negligent” and asks for $10,000 for each of the investigative consumer reports that were run on the prospective tenants, punitive and other damages. The suit also requires that Equity change its policies regarding consumer reports to follow California law. 

The suit alleges also that Equity Residential ordered investigative consumer reports on all of its prospective tenants and that the reports, as quoted by The Real Deal, “often contain errors or misinformation that is highly destructive of an individual’s reputation,” which constituted a corporate invasion of privacy of the tenants who applied for apartments in the last two years. The applications did contain a release that would permit Equity “to get private and personal information from third parties.” in violation of the law and would also screen prospective tenants for evictions and do background checks on them that often contained information like credit checks and that would access a prospective tenant’s employability.

The suit goes on to state, as quoted by The Real Deal, “Without disclosure … [the prospective tenants] would not be able to read the reports and demand that errors be corrected, and [the prospective tenants] would not even know if such reports were being used against him or her,” 

Another lawsuit pending against Equity Residental and their leasing practices is another class action lawsuit about the firm’s policies on late fees. A lawsuit from earlier this year alleged that Equity was chargings prospective tenants five times the rate for background checks and also made allegations about investigative consumer reports which stated that Equity Residential did not give prospective tenants the legally required access to the results of these reports. 

In Washington, D.C. Equity Residential was ordered by the court to pay almost $2 million in restitution in a lawsuit over illegal and deceptive rental price increases.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter).
News

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Derek Traeger passes away  By Dolores Quintana The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active...

Flood waters surging over the Oroville Dam spillway in California and damaging the surrounding channel on Feb. 11, 2017. Photo: William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources.
News

Scientists From UCLA Find Catastrophic Megastorm Now Twice as Likely to Happen in California

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Disaster that would likely cost $1 trillion, study finds By Dolores Quintana Climate scientists from UCLA and the National Center...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay).
News

Surfrider Foundation Hosting Beach Clean up This Weekend

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Sunday 1-3 at Grand Avenue Parking Lot Following a recent beach cleanup that resulted in 82 pounds of trash being...
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Saturation Patrol in Venice-Area This Weekend

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm in Pacific Area The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will be conducting a DUI...
Dining, News

Goop Superfina Opening Westside Ghost Kitchen

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow coming to Santa Monica August 31 By Dolores Quintana Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow has added another arm to...

Photo: Instagram (Go Go Bird).
Dining, News

Chicken Tender Festival Coming to Beverly Hills This Weekend

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Tenderfest happening at the Wallis Annenberg Center this Saturday By Dolores Quintana  Tenderfest is coming to Beverly Hills at the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Comes to the Canals This Week

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

August 18, 6-10 p.m. By Staff Writer The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) heads to the Venice Canals this week for...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m.  at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...
News, Video

Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...

1169 Palms Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...
Real Estate, Video

Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR