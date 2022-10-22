October 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Official.

Venice’s Thatcher Yard Construction Goes Vertical

Development will bring 98 units of affordable housing to Venice

By Dolores Quintana

Thomas Safran & Associates have a new development on the way that will bring additional affordable housing to Venice as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Located at 3233 S. Thatcher Avenue, the former Thatcher Maintenance Yard, construction on the site is about to “go vertical” after the developers finished the necessary environmental cleanup at the site to make it safe for habitation. 

This development will be a large complex consisting of three buildings, a one-story, a two-story and a three-story building, which as a whole will hold 98 one, two and three-bedroom apartments according to the development’s plans. Additionally, there will be an underground parking lot, a courtyard, community rooms and a fitness center. 

Architect Steven Giannetti is the designer of this project and HED is the architectural firm handling the project. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the plans call for the largest of the three buildings to be located closer to Lincoln Boulevard to the east which would keep the structure away from the clusters of single-family homes in the area. 

It is projected that the development, which will provide low-income families and seniors with affordable housing, will be open for tenants in the late half of 2024.

