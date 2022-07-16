Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market

$2.9 million price tag for custom home

By Dolores Quintana

A notable and unique home has recently been made available for purchase in Venice. It is an artistic custom home located at 2419 Ocean Avenue and is listed at $2,799,950. This eclectic property has three bedrooms, three and a half baths, with a loft office and a detached guest house that could also be used as studio space for a total of 2,671 square feet of living space on a .62 acre lot.

The home is located close to the beach and marina and Abbott Kinney and the nearby bike path are easily accessible. The listing describes the home and says, “The custom mosaic tile work and unique floors are inspired by Frederick Hundertwasser, a student of Gaudi who incorporated an appreciation for both art and sense of spatial awareness. This is a reverse floor plan with bedrooms on the first floor and the living area and outdoor space on the upper level to allow for more light and entertainment space upstairs while having a peaceful temperate sleeping environment downstairs. The open floor plan and high ceilings give a feeling of volume and light with balconies off of the living room, a wood & gas circular fireplace, a projector television & screen, and an upper loft/office with abundant windows in addition to a deck overlooking the front yard.”

It is of special note that the house has custom European tilt-N-turn double pane windows. The staircase features the original 1946 vintage maple hologram floors. In the kitchen, you will find modern conveniences like an induction stovetop, duel combination regular and convection oven and microwave, a European drawer-style refrigerator & freezer, and a Miele dishwasher.

The separate guest house features its own full bath with Banksy limited edition print porcelain bathroom tiles, vaulted ceilings, and a custom spiral staircase leading to a large rooftop deck with Brazilian travertine deck tile and views overlooking the canals and neighborhood.

Outdoors, you will find the attached 2-plus car garage has direct access to the house and features an EV charger, shelving, and 2 tankless water heaters (one for the house and one for the Studio). The roof is copper and has 2500kwh solar panels.

The listing for the home is available here and the listing agent is Terry Ballentine who can be reached at TerrySold@aol.com or 310-577-5300.