February 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Crosby Doe.

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

1903 home on 3rd Street sold

By Dolores Quintana

The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica, CA sold for slightly over its listed price. John Baldessari originally purchased the single-family, 3 bedroom, two bathroom home, built-in 1903, in 1990 for $660,000.

After ten years, the artist sought the design skills of two prominent architects to modernize the house, bringing more light, space, and creative energy into the house while still maintaining the home’s classic Craftsman design. Additional windows and skylights were added to increase the available light for the artist’s work. The back of the house was built out and a kitchen and library were added in the new space. Baldessari also hired a designer, Roy McMakin, to custom-build new furniture, some of which were available for sale with the house. In the end, the living space of the home was increased to 2,798 square feet.

The color schemes in the bathrooms are bright and unusual, one bathroom is creamsicle orange with a steel toilet and vanity, the other has aqua tiling with steel fixtures. The kitchen has a cobalt blue tile scheme, a butcher’s block countertop atop a modern island that was custom built. The large outdoor space is of a terraced design with olive trees and many plants for relaxation. 

The home is in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica, close to both Main Street and the beach. Baldessari was a painter who destroyed his work up to the late 1960s and switched to a different aesthetic of text and photographs and added filmmaking, videos, sculpture as time went on. He passed away in January of 2020 and worked as an art teacher as well. All told his work was part of 1,000 group shows and 200 solo exhibitions.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
News

Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk fatal shooting on Dec. 1, 2020. Photo: Citizen.
Crime, News

Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and Richard Michael David (right). Photos: LAFD.
Crime, News

Police Arrest 2nd Venice Arson Suspect

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Richard Michael David, Jonathan Michael Noriega face arson charges By Sam Catanzaro Police have a second suspect wanted for a...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and the outstanding suspected arsonist are shown in photos released by LAFD last week. Photo: LAFD.
Crime, News

Venice Beach Arsonist Arrested

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

One suspect remains at large By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section recently arrested a suspect in...
News, Video

Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – January 31th, 2022

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of...

2010 S. Pisani Place. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

LA Controller Identifies Venice Parking Lot as Possible Homeless Housing Site

January 30, 2022

Read more
January 30, 2022

2010 S. Pisani Place parking lot identified by Ron Galperin’s office By Dolores Quintana  Ron Galperin, Los Angeles Controller, has...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR