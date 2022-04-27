Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun every Saturday between March 26th and April 30th. More information in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade
February 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!
January 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning
Resignation will take effect on May 27. By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...Read more