Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier

Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun every Saturday between March 26th and April 30th. More information in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Wellness
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance

April 13, 2022

For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park

April 13, 2022

Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

April 6, 2022

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

March 30, 2022

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green

March 23, 2022

Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade

February 25, 2022

One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe

February 23, 2022

La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!

January 11, 2022

Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza

January 5, 2022

Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure

January 5, 2022

A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters

December 23, 2021

Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips

December 21, 2021

West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road

December 18, 2021

Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...

