Skateboarding youtuber Chad Carouso is skating 3,000 miles for mental health and drug prevention awareness.
Local Skater on 3,000 Mile Journey for Mental Health and Drug Prevention Awareness
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
January 31, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...
UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher of microplastics than other areas in urban parks.
January 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds.
Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location
January 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location.
Eccentric and Exotic Snack Shop Opens in Venice
January 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Exotix International Snack Store is giving guests a fun place to lounge and enjoy snacks from around the world....
Eggs at Local Farmers Market Cheaper Than Grocery Stories
January 20, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Egg prices only slightly increased at local farmers markets while skyrocketing at grocery store chains.
Loco Coco Now Open on Abbot Kinney
January 18, 2023 Juliet Lemar

Loco Coco is a mini staycation right on Abbot Kinney offering 100% vegan smoothies and more!
Market Report: Seasonal Squash
January 18, 2023 Juliet Lemar

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
8 Foot Waves Expected at Westside Beaches As Storm Passes
January 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar

The National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay out of the water due to high tide and big waves.
High Water Levels on the Venice Canals
January 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Follow heavy rainfall, water levels on the Venice Canals have risen significantly.
Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big
January 17, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
January 12, 2023 Juliet Lemar
You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Large Waves Slam Venice Pier
January 10, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
