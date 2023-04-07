April 7, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Skater on 3,000 Mile Journey for Mental Health and Drug Prevention Awareness

Skateboarding youtuber Chad Carouso is skating 3,000 miles for mental health and drug prevention awareness.

in Video, Wellness
News, Veterans, Video

Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...
News, Video

UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher of microplastics than other areas in urban parks.

January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023

UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @yovenicenews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....
News, Video

Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location

January 23, 2023

January 23, 2023

Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location. @yovenicenews Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location . #neuehouse #neuehousela #coworkingspace #venicebeach #venicecalifornia ♬...
News, Video

Eccentric and Exotic Snack Shop Opens in Venice

January 21, 2023

January 21, 2023

Mr. Exotix International Snack Store is giving guests a fun place to lounge and enjoy snacks from around the world....
News, Video

Eggs at Local Farmers Market Cheaper Than Grocery Stories

January 20, 2023

January 20, 2023

Egg prices only slightly increased at local farmers markets while skyrocketing at grocery store chains. @smmirrornews Eggs at Local Farmers...
News, Video

Loco Coco Now Open on Abbot Kinney

January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023

Loco Coco is a mini staycation right on Abbot Kinney offering 100% vegan smoothies and more! @yovenicenews Loco Coco is...
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: Seasonal Squash

January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @yovenicenews What’s in season at the farmers market?...
News, Video

8 Foot Waves Expected at Westside Beaches As Storm Passes

January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023

The National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay out of the water due to high tide and big waves. @palisadesnews...
News, Video

High Water Levels on the Venice Canals

January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023

Follow heavy rainfall, water levels on the Venice Canals have risen significantly. @yovenicenews Follow heavy rainfall, water levels on the...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....
Food & Drink, Video

Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News, Video

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

