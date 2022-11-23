Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the need for nourishment has only grown in the past few months.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the need for nourishment has only grown in the past few months.
California Locos Celebrate Legendary Surf/Rock Artist Rick Griffin with Venice Beach Event
November 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Event will take place November 30 at The Waterfront Local art collective California Locos is hosting a tribute to legendary...
Culver City’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow
November 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at 5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022
November 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Two Hospitalized Following Ocean Front Walk Stabbing in Santa Monica
November 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Jamal K. Lampitt arrested in connection to November 17 stabbings Two people were hospitalized following stabbings on Ocean Front Walk...
Gavin Newsom to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds
November 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
South Bay Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes
November 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam A South Bay...
Five-Story Development Planned for Palms
November 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units By Dolores Quintana Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the...
Venice Canal Home Formerly Owned by South Park Creator Lists for $6.9 Million
November 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Four-bedroom home previously owned by Trey Parker hits market By Dolores Quintana One of the homes on the westward-facing side...
Venice Lions Club Event Helps Homeless Veterans on West L.A VA Campus
November 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
November 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police A man was arrested last week for a series...
Veterans Sue Department of Veterans Affairs for Failure to Build Housing at West Los Angeles VA
November 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race
November 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...Read more
POPULAR
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what's changed after...Read more