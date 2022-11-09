November 9, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and his salon The Mens Groomer.
