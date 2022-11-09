Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and his salon The Mens Groomer.
Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and his salon The Mens Groomer.
‘Stand Down’ Event to End Homeless at West Los Angeles VA Next Week
November 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parking Lot 29 at VA Medical Center The West Los Angeles...
Southern California Poetry Festival Coming to Venice
November 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Beyond Baroque to host festival November 18-20 In partnership with the Poetry Foundation, Venice’s Beyond Baroque celebrates will celebrate Southern...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K
November 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend
$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...
Venice Family Clinic Honors Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer at Power of Us Event
October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
Cedars-Sinai Supports Safety Net Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area
$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Cedars-Sinai awarded...
