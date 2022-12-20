Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy ways to help local wildlife.
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy ways to help local wildlife.
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Holiday Events at The Fairmont Hotel to Ring in the Season
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday
December 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Venice Sign Lighting Returns This Weekend
November 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Annual event returns December 3 The annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend! The event, now in its 11th...
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays
November 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
