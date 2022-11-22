November 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after a two year hiatus in this video sponsored by Downtown Santa Monica.

in Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness
Related Posts
Jamal K. Lampitt. Photo: Santa Monica Police Department.
Crime, News

Two Hospitalized Following Ocean Front Walk Stabbing in Santa Monica

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Jamal K. Lampitt arrested in connection to November 17 stabbings Two people were hospitalized following stabbings on Ocean Front Walk...

Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
News

Gavin Newsom to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness  California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
News, Real Estate, Video

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
News, Real Estate

South Bay Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam A South Bay...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Planned for Palms

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units By Dolores Quintana Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the...
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal Home Formerly Owned by South Park Creator Lists for $6.9 Million

November 19, 2022

Read more
November 19, 2022

Four-bedroom home previously owned by Trey Parker hits market By Dolores Quintana One of the homes on the westward-facing side...
News, Veterans

Venice Lions Club Event Helps Homeless Veterans on West L.A VA Campus

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...

A gun and magazine clip recovered in an arrest of a Culver City armed robbery suspect last week. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police A man was arrested last week for a series...
News

Veterans Sue Department of Veterans Affairs for Failure to Build Housing at West Los Angeles VA

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
News

Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...

Photo: Facebook (@breadblokbakery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

 Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops  By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...

Dr. Mitesh Popat. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Names New CEO

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth  ...

The 2015 Venice Beach Moby Dick Reading. Photo: Courtesy Venice Oceanarium.
News, Upbeat Beat

Annual Moby Dick Reading Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

November 19 and 20 at the Venice Breakwater  The Venice Oceanarium’s annual Moby Dick reading returns to Venice Beach this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR