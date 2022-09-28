September 28, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more in this video brought to you by the Canyon Club.

in Video, Wellness

Real Estate, Video

50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
Real Estate, Video

An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
Food & Drink, Video

The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Charity, Community, Family, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Video

Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Upbeat Beat, Wellness

Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History

August 31, 2022

August 31, 2022

Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup...
Video, Wellness

Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A

August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022

From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
Real Estate, Video

“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
Food & Drink, Video

New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Video, Wellness

Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials

August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022

Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Video

What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!

August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
Video

First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades

August 16, 2022

August 16, 2022

Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
News, Video

Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022

August 15, 2022

August 15, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...

