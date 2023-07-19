July 19, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society

Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers and allies. https://www.dreamteamsociety.com/

in Culture, LGBTQ, Society, Video, Wellness
