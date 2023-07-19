Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers and allies. https://www.dreamteamsociety.com/
Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society
(Video) Senior Center Becomes Cooling Center Option Amid Rising Heat
July 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.
July 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...
(Video) The Barbie Movie Was Filmed Here at Venice Beach
July 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
(Video) This Coffee Shop Is Right Next to Venice Beach
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
(Video) Pink Flowers Cover Walls Along Rose Ave
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...
(Video) Mr. Exotix Serves Exotic Snacks in Venice
July 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...
(Video) Learn To Grow and Source Food Sustainably at This Venice Garden
June 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At Cook’s Garden are workshops and classes on gardening, or you can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. @yovenicenews This...
(Video) Footage Shows Scene Around Bus Driver Stabbing
June 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Footage posted on the information sharing and public safety website Citizen shows what the scene was like during the incident...
(Video) This Venice Property Would Cost You $26M
June 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, this work/living space offers three lots for north of $26 million. @yovenicenews Look at this $26M...
(Video) Homeless Encampment Resident Shares Her Story
June 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice! @yovenicenews A homeless encampment...
Fairmont Miramar’s Afternoon Tea Service
June 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach
June 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...
Vacant Ramada Inn Set for Supportive Housing Sets Occupation Date
June 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...
(Video) Recap of the Inaugural Rosé on Rose Event
June 15, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...Read more
POPULAR
Book Sale To Take Place by Friends of Venice Library
Fiction, Nonfiction, Cooking, Gardening, Political Works, Memoirs, Self-Help, Art and Architecture Will Be Featured The Friends of Venice Library BOOK...Read more